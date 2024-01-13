LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County honors PSRC Board of Education members this month as part of School Board Appreciation Month.

The Board of Education of the Public Schools of Robeson County is made up of eleven members, eight of whom are elected by district and three at-large members. They are elected on a non-partisan basis during spring primary elections of even-numbered years. Terms are for four years.

PSRC Board of Education members work tirelessly to advocate for students and staff members and to make decisions that will move the school district forward.

“Our board members’ commitment to the success of our students is the very driving force of their work,” said PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson.

“Our board members are passionate about the future of our children and our district. This month, during School Board Appreciation Month, we want them to know how much we appreciate their leadership. Their work is challenging and we want to recognize them for their sacrifices and selfless service to the students and staff of the Public Schools of Robeson County,” Williamson added.

The North Carolina School Boards Association published information on its website commending school board members across the state for their dedication to the work.

“School board members play a vital role in our communities and schools throughout the state. They spend countless hours of their time and talents toward the advancement of public education,” according to the NCSBA.

“Whether it be crafting policies, hiring top-notch administrators, listening to staff and student concerns, or recognizing outstanding programs, board members always keep their eyes on the goal of student achievement,” information on the NCSBA website reads in part.

PSRC Board of Education members share the most rewarding parts of the job

In honor of School Board Appreciation Month, board members were encouraged to share the most rewarding part of their work and why they chose to run for office.

John Simmons, PSRC Board of Education Vice Chairman and District 1 Representative

“I have a child who currently attends St. Pauls High School, so I have a vested interest in the success of our schools,” said John Simmons, who serves as vice chairman and District 1 representative on the PSRC Board of Education.

“I am a former police officer. I have a passion for education, and I feel I can give valuable input to the board. The building of the new school [Robeson County Career and Technical Education Center and Planetarium and Science Center] is a huge project and I feel this is a great way for me to give back to the community and school system as a whole,” Simmons added.

Melissa Ocean, PSRC Board of Education District 2 Representative

“The most important part of being a school board member for me is being a voice for those small individuals that adults often overlook, not realizing their futures are at stake and their feelings matter,” said Melissa Ocean, who represents District 2 on the PSRC Board of Education.

Dr. Linda Emanuel, PSRC Board of Education District 3 Representative

“The most rewarding part of being a board member is watching the accomplishments of our students, teachers, and schools. I chose to be a board member because being involved in educating students is and always has been my lifelong passion!” said Dr. Linda Emanuel, who represents District 3 on the PSRC Board of Education.

Terry Locklear, PSRC Board of Education District 4 Representative

“I wasn’t called to serve on the school board for any spotlight or public notoriety. For me, board service is a labor of profound love. It’s an obligation that manifests itself as an invisible weight. An effective board member feels this weight and considers it an honor to carry,” said Terry Locklear, who represents District 4 on the PSRC Board of Education.

“The most rewarding part of board service is shaking graduates’ hands as they cross the stage. Each handshake is a testament to their resilience, determination, and potential. It’s a moment that encapsulates the essence of our mission and the impact of our collective endeavors. I am humbled by the opportunity to serve the children of Robeson County,” Locklear added.

Craig Lowry, PSRC Board of Education District 5 Representative

“I love being able to help students and all employees with their situations and trying to find answers for everyone. It is extremely rewarding when I see our students succeeding. Our new CTE school will be a benefit for all children in PSRC,” said Craig Lowry, who represents District 5 on the PSRC Board of Education.

“I like being able to help all students to reach their goals in life. Also, by being on the board, I have an insight into information that will help our system move forward. I will always do what I feel is in the best interest of students and staff,” Lowry said.

Crystal Monroe, PSRC Board of Education District 6 Representative

Crystal Monroe was appointed by board members during a December PSRC Board of Education meeting to fill the District 6 seat left vacant by the resignation of Mike Smith in October. Monroe took the oath of office during the Jan. 11, 2024, PSRC Board of Education meeting.

“Having my own children in PSRC and being involved with them has given me the desire to serve in this position. My focus is on the children, staff and stakeholders of PSRC and I am committed to ensuring a brighter future for all,” said Crystal Monroe, who represents District 6 on the PSRC Board of Education.

Randy Lawson, PSRC Board of Education Chairman and District 7 Representative

Lawson ran for the District 7 seat to represent his home district and to be a voice for students and staff.

“The rewarding part is visiting schools and going into classrooms and seeing students learning and being engaged and teachers teaching as the professionals that they are,” said Randy Lawson, PSRC Board of Education Chairman and District 7 Representative.

Tre’ Britt, PSRC Board of Education District 8 Representative

“The most rewarding part of being a school board member is when you see that smile on a student’s face when receiving an award, recognition, etc. for something they worked hard for. It’s when I’m in a restaurant eating with my family and a random person walks up to me thanking me for my service to PSRC. That’s the most rewarding part is knowing that the citizens of Robeson County see you pushing to make PSRC not only better for staff but for students as well!” said Tre’ Britt, who represents District 8 on the PSRC Board of Education.

“I chose to be a school board member because I want to be a voice for our students, teachers, and staff within PSRC. I was asked by several people throughout Robeson County to serve because I know firsthand what they go through daily. Everyone within PSRC plays a vital role in the development of our students. At the end of the day, I want what’s best for our students and staff … without them, we don’t have a school system!” Britt said.

William Gentry, PSRC Board of Education At-Large Representative

“I chose to become a school board member because I thought I could bring my experience as a school professional to help our schools improve and reach a higher level of performance. In the process, I have learned more about how our schools operate and have attempted to bring more support from our general public,” said William Gentry, who is an At-Large representative on the PSRC Board of Education.

Vonta Leach, PSRC Board of Education At-Large Representative

Leach said he is committed to working in a collaborative effort to move PSRC and Robeson County forward.

“I am a proud product of PSRC and I believe in investing in the communities that have invested in me,” said Vonta Leach, who is an At-Large representative on the PSRC Board of Education.

Henry Brewer, PSRC Board of Education At-Large Representative

“The most rewarding aspect of serving as a member of the PSRC School Board is interacting with students, teachers, staff and fellow board members to advocate ideas to continuously improve the education process for everyone in our system,” said Henry Brewer, who is an At-Large representative on the PSRC Board of Education.

“As a board member, I enjoy being an advocate and mentor from the parents’ point of view to the children’s concerns in meeting required expectations set by state guidelines,” Brewer added.

