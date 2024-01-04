Staff report

LUMBERTON – What’s better than one Dairy Queen in Lumberton?

The owners and the American Dairy Queen Corporation of Bloomington, Minnesota, reached the conclusion that it would be two of the restaurants.

Lumberton is now home to a new DQ Grill & Chill fast casual restaurant at 3080 W. 5th St.

Patrons can enjoy their food in the restaurant’s dining room or as take home via the outside drive-thru.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

No one answered the phone number posted on the Internet for the business on Thursday afternoon.

The business, locally owned by Jeet Brahmbhatt, celebrated its official grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on December 11.

Brahmbhatt is supported by his family and Nick Shah in the location’s day-to-day operation, according to a company news release.

The DQ Grill & Chill flagship concept offers made-to-order lunch and dinner options that include StackBurgers, chicken strip baskets and hot sandwiches.

That said, Dairy Queen is perhaps better known for its soft-serve ice cream. Favorites include ice cream cones, ice cream sundaes and the signature Blizzard mix-in that draws legions of ice cream-loving customers when they get a hankering for a cool refreshment.

“Dairy Queen is a brand that we are truly thrilled to continue growing with,” Brahmbhatt said in a press release. “It’s been great to connect with surrounding community members through our first location in 2021, and we look forward to seeing this continue with our new restaurant here in Lumberton.”

The company states that Brahmbhatt and Shah “bring a plethora of experience from their family business into their new operations with the Lumberton location. Alongside an additional Cumberland County location in Wade having opened in January 2021, business partners own a handful of Fresh Foods grocery stores and Atkinson gas stations statewide.

Lumberton’s other Dairy Queen operates from 5030 Fayetteville Road, Suite B.

“We can’t wait to bring more delicious food and new job opportunities to guests throughout the community,” Brahmbhatt said in the news release.