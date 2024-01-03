FAIRMONT – One teen has been apprehended, a second one hospitalized and a third remains at-large after a high-speed chase ending in a crash on N.C. 130 near Fairmont on Thursday, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says.

A 17-year-old was ejected from the vehicle, deputies said, and is being treated at an undisclosed medical center for life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

A 14-year-old suspect fled the scene after the crash and was apprehended as officers searched the area.

A third suspect fled the scene and has not been arrested, deputies said.

The two teenagers, who are out of Wayne County, were charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.

Two deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office were injured during the pursuit after the deputy lost control of the patrol vehicle, reports said. Both deputies were treated and released with minor injuries.

A stolen Yamaha dirt bike was allegedly recovered from the bed of the truck. The investigation into this incident is ongoing and more charges are said to be likely.

The 14-year-old juvenile is being held in the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center without bond.

The charges stem from a high-speed chase that occurred just before 3 a.m., when an investigator with the Sheriff’s Office was patrolling N.C. 130 near Fairmont. The law enforcement officer observed a Dodge Ram truck in the roadway with no lights on, authorities said.

The investigator approached the vehicle and saw three people at the back of the truck. As the deputy approached the vehicle, the suspects jumped in the truck and fled the location, deputies said.

The investigator activated his blue lights and siren to conduct an investigatory stop of the truck. The truck did not stop, deputies said, and continued to travel at a high rate of speed while violating several traffic laws.

Officials said the chase continued through areas of Fairmont and Lumberton before ending when the driver crashed into construction material near Exit 33 off Interstate 95.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating. Deputies said the Fairmont Police Department assisted with the breaking-and-entering investigation, and the N.C. State Highway is looking into the collisions.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.