PEMBROKE — During the December Lumbee Tribal Council Business Meeting, the Lumbee Tribal Council recognized the winners of the 2023 Creative Writing/Art Competition Winners.

The winners of the Creative writing competition are the following:

Wendell Brewington- 1st place (5-6th grade)

Zyana Ransom – 2nd place (5-6th grade)

Madison Chadwick – 1st place (7-8th grade)

Joanna Taylor – 2nd place (7-8th grade)

Adrian Brewington 3rd place (7-9th grade)

Aiden Smith -3rd place (7-8th grade)

Isabella Hammonds – Honorable Mention (8th grade)

Skyler Locklear – Honorable Mention (8th grade)

Patience Jacobs – Art Contest 1st place winner (7th grade)

The Lumbee Tribal Council recognized Shelia Godwin, who was recently crowned as the new North Carolina Indian Senior Coalition Princess. Godwin received a standing ovation.

Godwin is a citizen of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and the wife of former Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin. She is a retired art educator for the Public Schools of Robeson County, as well as an artist and volunteer art instructor, who designs a variety of American Indian artworks including gourd designs, regalia, dolls, ribbon skirts and shirts and more.

In her new role, Godwin will represent the eight American Indian tribes in North Carolina. Tribe Chairman John Lowery congratulated Godwin. Councilman Dewey McNeill presented her with a gift in honor of her new title.

Tasha A. Oxendine is the public relations manager for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Reach her by email at [email protected].