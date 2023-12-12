PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina announced a new partnership with Lumbee Guaranty Bank with an investment of $100,000 for renovations at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center.

Kyle R. Chavis, chief executive officer with the bank, said partnerships between the bank and the tribe are longstanding, according to a news release.

“On behalf of our board of directors, I want to express our excitement about being a partner with the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina in the revitalization of the amphitheater at the Cultural Center,” Chavis said. “The center continues to provide a meaningful space in southeastern North Carolina for education and recreation, and our bank is pleased to contribute to the sustainability of this special place.”

During a meeting at the bank headquarters in Pembroke, Tribal Chairman John Lowery shared with Chavis that he often tells the success story of Lumbee Guaranty Bank as he speaks to groups about the resiliency of the Lumbee people.

Lowery said there is a true partnership between the tribe and Lumbee Bank, and he thanked Chavis for the focus on the Cultural Center because it is a big part of the tribe. “To be a place for recreation and cultural purposes, and just being able to come together as families and as a community, your gift to us is going to go far to make sure we have a cultural center that is self-sustainable and will be there for generations to come.”