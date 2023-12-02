The cast of “A Christmas Carol, the Musical” performs familiar Christmas songs, as well as period songs from Lumberton’s Purple Door’s Productions during Friday’s Tree Lighting in Downtown Lumberton.

From left, Danielle Phillips, Joy Malak and sister Lily Malak perform during Lumberton’s Tree Lighing on Friday. Joy plays the part of Tiny Tim in Purple Door Productions’ “A Christmas Carol, The Musical,” which plays at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. today and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis, far right, leads the countown for the lighting of the Christmas Tree Friday night on Dick Taylor Plaza in Downtown Lumberton. Several hundred residents turned out for the event.