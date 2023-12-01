Barry Robert Smith, a felon, fled from scene after accident

LUMBER BRIDGE – Law enforcement authorities are continuing their search for the suspect who fled from a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred Monday morning about a mile east of Lumber Bridge.

Barry Robert Smith is wanted in the crash along N.C. 71 near Malloy Road that left one person dead, the State Highway Patrol said. It happened around 5:18 a.m.

Warrants have been taken out on Smith, who has been charged with felony hit and run and misdemeanor death by vehicle. Other charges include driving with a revoked driver’s license and driving left of center.

Smith was in a vehicle traveling west while the other driver — Marvin Orlando Dice Jr., 56, of Red Springs — was traveling west when Smith crossed the center line and collided head on with Dice, said First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with the State Highway Patrol.

Dice was en route to work at Watson Electrical Construction, Lewis said.

“There was a witness who showed up at the scene to give aid and identified the vehicle” that Smith was driving, Lewis said. “He jumped out and ran into the woods. We had canine in there but they lost the scent after about a mile. The FBI got involved — he’s a wanted felon. They became involved today. We’re working with them to get this guy in custody for the most part.”

The N.,C. State Bureau of Investigation also is providing assistance in the case, Lewis said.

No additional information was available on Thursday.