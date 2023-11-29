LUMBERTON – Investigators with the Lumberton Police Department have arrested a 21-year-old local man as part of the investigation into a shooting that injured six people at Adelio’s Restaurant and Bar on Nov. 22.

Cameron Dion Smith, of the 900 block of Warwick Mill Road, has been charged with six counts apiece of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and one count each of discharging a weapon into an occupied property, injury to real property and discharging a firearm inside the city limits, police said in a news release.

Smith is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Owner Adelio Cruz said roughly 200 people were inside his Adelio’s Restaurant and Bar on the night of Nov. 22 when shots were fired into the back wall of the business injuring at least a half-dozen people.

At about 11:44 p.m., Lumberton Police officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired at the downtown restaurant on West 3rd Street.

At the time of the incident, Cruz said, a disc jockey was playing music, and guests were dancing.

With Thanksgiving only a day away, he described it as “a big night” for the restaurant.

“We had a lot of people in here already,” he said Tuesday. “I was in the same direction where the shooting was. I was talking with my son (Paul Cruz). We heard the shooting, and we got on the ground. We laid out on the floor then. That was the only thing to do.”

Once they arrived on the scene, witnesses told the officers that someone had been shot. Officers then entered the building and found a female with a gunshot wound.

Once EMS arrived, the female was taken to the hospital.

Witnesses told the law officers that additional people had been injured from the gunshots and those individuals had driven themselves or were transported to the hospital.

Six people – two males and four females – were injured during the gunfire and received treatment at the hospital, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Based on the initial investigation, the shooter or shooters fired into the back wall of Adelio’s from Second Street. The bullets went through the wall, striking and injuring people inside.

All the victims were initially reported to be in stable condition.

The 70-year-old Cruz said the shooting spree at his business has not caused him to worry about the restaurant location. Adelio’s has been open at the downtown site for seven years.

“Nah. This has been a blessing for me, man,” he said. “It could have happened anywhere. The location’s been good.”

Considering where he was in the building when the gunfire took place, Cruz called himself a lucky man.

“God don’t want me yet,” the owner said with a laugh.

Lumberton Police would like to thank the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance in this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Lumberton Police Det. Blake Harrell or Det. David Bullock at 910-671-3845.