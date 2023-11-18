Annual event scheduled Nov. 2 at Robeson County Fairgrounds

LUMBERTON – The season of giving is upon us.

And the non-profit Sharing and Caring Collaborative has the older crowd clearly in mind.

The annual Sharing and Caring event for those ages 62 and up has reached its 14th year.

This year’s function is planned for Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Robeson County Fairgrounds, 3750 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, in Lumberton.

The free holiday giveaway gets underway at 9 a.m. and will continue “until.”

Packages will be picked up via drive-thru only at the fairgrounds.

“We’ll have folks moving through,” said former N.C. Rep. Charles Graham who coordinates the program. “They won’t need to get out of their car because we’re still conscious of COVID. We don’t want to put them in a situation with a virus.”

Since it will be drive-thru only, he said the staff has to make sure everything is prepared in advance.

It hasn’t always been that way.

“In years past,” Graham explained, “we had a medical staff on board. Now they drive thru in cars, pop open their trunk, and plenty of volunteers will be on board to deliver the packages.”

“We want senior citizens to come out and take advantage of this opportunity,” Graham said on Friday. “The mission is to serve those folks. We just know they’re coming out in need. The whole purpose through this event is to enrich the lives of senior citizens through the season of giving. Give them some packages meaningful for them and their families. We know some of the senior citizens are some of the most vulnerable people in the county.”

The goal, he noted, is to hand out 500 packages that include canned goods, meats, vegetables and a variety of personal care items.

Along with canned goods and Campbell Soups, a Mountaire Farms chicken box with the sides will be included in the packages. Lumberton’s Powers Strawberries and Farm Market joins in the giveaway enterprise with seasonal collards.

“These are the holidays, a time of sharing and caring. And that’s how we came up with the event,” said Graham.

The Sharing and Caring event was established by state Rep. Garland Pierce and Graham.

“One of the things we ask anyone is if they would like to volunteer or donate to the organization,” Graham said.

Through the help of volunteers and community and corporate partnerships, the endeavor carries on.

“All we collect goes back to the senior citizens,” he said. “It would not be successful without community partnerships or support. That’s what it takes to have this thing.”

Those vital partnerships include: Delta Sigma Theta Inc., the Robeson County School of Nurses program, Zeta Phi Beta Inc. of Lumberton, Zeta Amicae of Lumberton, Walgreens, Lumberton Parks and Recreation, Robeson County Parks and Recreation, the Campbell Soup Company, Mountaire Farms, Companion Home Care, the City of Lumberton, the Robeson County Disaster Recovery Coalition, the Lumber River Council of Governments, and Robeson County Commissioners Wixie Stephens and Pauline Campbell.

Senior citizens are vital to the community, said Graham. “We make sure to give back to them.”