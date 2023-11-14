Convention and Expo and received her award as a National Finalist for her Agriscience Fair project in the Food Products and Processing Systems Division 3. Shaw placed tenth in the nation for her project “Cookie Science.”

St. Pauls FFA Vice President Guadalupe Alamilla and St. Pauls FFA Treasurer Breylin Finklea are pictured on stage at the 2nd General Session of the 96th National FFA Convention & Expo.

Two local Future Farmers of America chapters represented the Public Schools of Robeson County well at the 96th National FFA Convention and Expo where they brought back top honors and awards.

St. Pauls FFA Chapter receives gold 2-star rating for the National Chapter Award

Fourteen members of the St. Pauls FFA Chapter attended the 96th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana where the chapter was recognized on stage at the 2nd General Session for its accomplishment of receiving a gold 2-star rating for the National Chapter Award.

“I am very proud of the students for the work they put in. It is nice to see their hard work recognized in such a way and I look forward to what we can achieve this school year,” said Kyle Chavis, who serves as an adviser for the chapter.

The National Chapter Award program recognizes FFA chapters that implement the mission and strategies of the organization. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for members.

“Chapters that receive a gold rating by their state FFA associations are eligible to compete for the National FFA 3-star, 2-star or 1-star rating,” according to ffa.org.

The current 2023-2024 St. Pauls FFA Vice President Guadalupe Alamilla and St. Pauls FFA Treasurer Breylin Finklea walked across the grand stage at the Lucas Oil Stadium when the chapter was recognized as a gold 2-star chapter recipient.

“When I was walking towards the stage to receive our 2-star National Chapter Award, I was super excited and nervous because it was my first time walking on stage in front of thousands of FFA members,” Guadalupe Alamilla said.

“I realized how far our FFA chapter has gotten over the past year. I also thank my advisers, Mr. Chavis and Ms. O’Quinn, for giving me the opportunity to grow as an officer and by giving me the honor to represent our chapter while receiving the award,” Alamilla added.

In addition to receiving the gold 2-star rating for the National Chapter Award, the St. Pauls FFA Chapter President Junior Torres Diaz represented his local chapter and the state association by serving as a National FFA Delegate. Torres Diaz served as one of 16 National FFA Delegates from the state of North Carolina.

The delegate experience allows members to share ideas and perspectives to ensure the National FFA Organization remains a grassroots organization that serves the needs of students and their local chapters. Junior Torres Diaz served on the Transparent Communication Committee which highlighted areas of importance for outreach and engagement between the National FFA organization and its members.

“I’m excited to meet other delegates from all across the country who share the same love and passion for FFA as me! I’m super excited to see what changes we can make for the better of our organization!” Junior Torres Diaz said.

“I am very proud of Junior for choosing to serve as a National FFA Delegate. The delegate experience is very important in regards to members sharing their voices on potential improvements or adjustments that can be made to move our organization in a forward direction. Junior has always worked very diligently and deserves to be recognized for his accomplishments, his dedication and his love towards his local chapter and the entire National FFA Organization,” said St. Pauls FFA Adviser Kenna O’Quinn.

Lumberton FFA student ranks in top 10, chapter receives top media plan presentation

Lumberton FFA member Cadence Shaw was recognized on stage and received her award as a National Finalist for her Agriscience Fair project in the Food Products and Processing Systems Division 3. Shaw placed tenth in the nation for her project “Cookie Science.”

“This was the first time in over 10 years that our chapter had a student compete at the National Level for an Agriscience Fair Project. Cadence took the initiative last spring to complete her project and placed first at the NC FFA State Convention,” said Lumberton FFA Chapter Adviser Candace Grimsley.

“I am so proud of her accomplishments for being a National Finalist. She is already preparing for a new project in the spring and I am excited to see her new ideas,” Grimsley added.

Lumberton FFA also received a 3-star rating for the National Chapter Award. The National Chapter Award Program is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization.

These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality Chapter Standards (NQCS) and a Program of Activities that emphasize growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.

The national level also recognizes the top chapters with innovative activities in each of the three divisions: growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. The top ten chapters in each division are recognized for the National FFA Premier Chapter Award.

Lumberton FFA was a National Finalist for the Premier Chapter Award (for the second year in a row) for the Strengthening Agriculture Division in the National Chapter Award Program. This time for the Anything is Pawsible project in which students implemented agility equipment at the Meadow Road Dog Park.

Lumberton FFA Members Ivey Nolley, Kamryn McInnis, Landon Brewer and Allie Hendren competed in the Agriculture Sales Career Development Event. These students won first place in the state last spring to qualify for the national level. The purpose of this event is to develop the sales process through communication skills, product knowledge, and the ability to maintain customers. The team ranked silver.

Lumberton FFA members Khyle Greenland, Maria Maurisio, Gavin Merlo and Nevaeh Locklear competed in the Agricultural Communications Career Development Event. These students won first place at the NC FFA State Convention back in June which qualified them to compete at the national level.

The purpose of the Agricultural Communications Career Development Event is to provide individuals with the communication skills necessary to pursue career opportunities. The team ranked silver but was recognized for having the Top Media Plan Presentation in the Nation.

Logan Hickman, Summer Britt, Chayden Locklear, Anna Beth Cox and Laiken Wilcox participated in the #SpeakAg Showcase where they were able to tell our state’s story through an informational video. Students visited farms and researched our state’s top-producing commodities to create a video that was shown during the 96th National FFA Convention & Expo on the Student Showcase Stage.

