LUMBERTON — Polls closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday with results from the 2023 Municipal Election expected to be released within the following hours.

The results below will be updated as they are made available. All results are unofficial until they are certified — barring any recount or challenge.

WHO’S RUNNING

Here are the open races for the municipal elections in Robeson County with the final listing of registered candidates:

Town of Fairmont Council Member: Heather Seibles (incumbent), Jeffery (JJ) McCree (incumbent), Jan Tedder-Rogers (incumbent), *Reshelle Johnson (​*write-in)

Town of Lumber Bridge Council Member: Randy Russ (incumbent)

City of Lumberton Mayor: Bruce W. Davis (incumbent), John Cantey (current councilman for District 5), Leland Fuller

City of Lumberton City Council Member District 01: Leroy Rising (incumbent), Travis Lewis

City of Lumberton City Council Member District 04: Karen Altman Higley (incumbent, mayor pro tem)

City of Lumberton City Council Member District 06: Erich Von Hackney (former councilman for District 8), Alfred Douglas (write-in)

City of Lumberton City Council Member District 07: Jan Maynor (former executive director of Lumber River Council of Governments), Eric Chavis (incumbent)

Town of Maxton Mayor: Shelman Spencer, Emmett (Chip) Morton (former mayor), Bethea McDougal

Town of Maxton Board of Commissioners: James McDougald, Paul McDowell (incumbent), Robert Macy, Charnette J. Murphy, Michael Hines, Toni Kandy Bethea (incumbent)

Town of McDonald Mayor: James R. Taylor (incumbent)

Town of McDonald Council Member: Kathleen Bacot, Dannie Bacot (incumbent), Alan Britt (incumbent)

Town of Parkton Mayor: Wayne Parnell, Prudence Hentz, Doris Brisson Underwood (current mayor pro tem)

Town of Parkton Council Member: Tony McVickers (incumbent), Ben Mahaffey, Ed Lowery (incumbent), Daniel Currie McColl III (incumbent), Christopher Carlson (incumbent)

Town of Pembroke Mayor: Gregory Cummings (incumbent), Allen G. Dial

Town of Pembroke Council Member: Larry McNeill (incumbent), Rudy Locklear, Ryan Sampson (incumbent)

Town of Proctorville Mayor: Michael Sealy (incumbent)

Town of Proctorville Council Member: No one filed; *Alphonzo McRae, *Virginia Ivey, Lewis Clyburn (​*all write-ins)

Town of Red Springs Council Member: Caroline C. Sumpter (incumbent), Sandy (Billy) Bowen, Sarah Glenn, Duron Burney (incumbent), C.L. Edmonds (incumbent)

Town of Rennert Council Member: Vivian Wilson McRae (incumbent), Brenda Locklear (incumbent), Olivia Alford, Sabrina Colson (incumbent)

Town of Rowland Mayor: Robert McDougald (incumbent)

Town of Rowland Council Member: Robert L. Belin, Betty J. Boyd (incumbent), Allen Jean Love (incumbent and mayor pro tem), Timothy T. Smith

Town of St. Pauls Mayor: Elbert Gibson (incumbent), Jerry Weindel (former mayor)

Town of St. Pauls Council Member At-Large: Jerry Quick (incumbent), Don Brisson, Evans Jackson (incumbent)