LUMBERTON — The local couple of Ruth and Finley Read have been recognized by the North Carolina Governor’s Office with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

Created in 1964, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine is the highest award for state service granted by the Office of the Governor.

The Reads, who have made contributions in the classroom, on athletic fields and in the churches they have attended all their life, were presented with the honor on Sept. 30. That was the same day that a celebration was held to commemorate their 90th birthday.

According to a news release on their awards, the family celebration took place at Wesley Pines in Lumberton, which is where the Reads reside.

The guests — who included family and friends from the local area, Warrenton and Santee, South Carolina — numbered roughly 125 people. As they entered the building, they were greeted by a 10-minute video of former students and athletes sending their birthday wishes to the honored couple.

It would prove to be no ordinary 90th birthday party with cake and finger food.

A big announcement was forthcoming.

Previously, state Rep. Danny Britt and his staff and former U.S. Rep. Mike McIntyre had been contacted. With their hard work and encouragement, the push was made to N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper and his office to award the Reads with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

Letters of endorsement were written by McIntyre, Lumberton native and novelist Jill McCorkle and former University of North Carolina at Pembroke Chief of Staff Dan Kenney and sent to the governor’s office.

Though the process to eventually receive the honor is known to take about four months, in this case it was completed over a five-week deadline.

The beloved English instructor and high school coach were each presented a Order of the Long Leaf Pine certificate.

“We are so thankful to the three children of the Reads for letting us grow up,” the news release said, “and be mentored by their Mom and Dad for so many years.”