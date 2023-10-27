Two weeks ago I felt compelled to write to you about the events in Israel. As we have seen, there has been no resolution on those events in the intervening time.

Violence seems to follow violence. Jesus told us as much. You may remember in Matthew 26 when, upon Jesus’ arrest in the garden one of His followers drew his sword and struck one of the crowd that had come to arrest Jesus.

What was Jesus’ response to this? To tell the man to “Put your sword back in its place because all who take up the sword will perish by the sword.” (Matthew 26:52)

Over the years the principle seen in this verse has become known to us in various aphorisms, notably, “violence begets violence,” a phrase that is not, in fact, in scripture, but as we see one that is grounded in biblical truth.

This week I write in the aftermath of another senseless act of violence, this time in our own country.

On Wednesday evening a gunman shot and killed 18 individuals across two different locations in Lewiston, Maine. I awoke on Thursday morning to find a message from a church member concerned for her sister who lives in the area, only to find out later that while her sister had been present for the rampage, she was not shot (thanks be to God for that).

I do not know about you, but it seems that we are more and more everyday confronted with the true reality of evil in our world.

Personally, I do not know how anyone can look at the world, as it is, and not see that humanity is deeply marked by what the theologians have often called “depravity.” The ability of humans to treat one another with absolute disregard, to murder each other and desecrate the bodies, to forgo even the most basic respect causes me to, in the words of the hymn writer “tremble, tremble, tremble.”

We are left then with the awful reality of a world that is not as it should be, humanity that seems set on utter self destruction, and the lingering question, “how we are to navigate all of this?” This is, after all, the eternal question. This is the question that all of the wise men, theologians, philosophers, gurus, witch doctors, and others have spent millennia trying to answer in various ways.

The fact that so many have tried to answer, in so many different ways, should tell us that the answer to these issues will not, in fact can not, be found by human reason alone.

No, as we saw a few weeks ago, the only answer to the problem of the human condition is divine revelation, the inbreaking of God into normal human life, and radically, transform and inform us. This is what Job experienced in the end of the book that bears his name. After hearing from all of his friends and others about the cause, and therefore solution, to his suffering, Job finally hears from God and realizes that only God can provide the answer.

This is a message that we desperately need to hear today, that it is not our power that can solve the problem, but only the power of God in Christ that can. Over the coming days, weeks, and months, especially as we head into an election season, there are going to be those who are going to claim that they can solve all of your problems and all of mine. They are going to do it through this or that policy, or just simply by making sure “the wrong” people do not win an election.

Do not misunderstand me, elections are important and have real world implications, but no man (or woman) can solve the problems that are most tearing us apart, that are literally killing us, and laying waste to our people and our society.

I mentioned earlier the hymn “Were You There?” and it’s refrain of “sometimes it causes me to tremble,” but we should consider what it is that the hymn is about. It is expresses that the crucifixion, burial, and resurrection of Christ is what should cause us to tremble, as it is the ultimate expression of God’s power and His love, and it is only listening to and trusting the Incarnation of the WOrd, the ultimate revelation of God, that we will, as Jeremiah says, find rest for our souls (Jeremiah 6:16).

S. Carter McNeese lives in Fairmont with his wife, sons, and various pets. He is pastor at Fairmont First Baptist Church. You may reach him at [email protected].