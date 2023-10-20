Robeson Community College’s Nursing Department will gather in front of Building 17 Mondy to draw support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Photo Courtesy RCC

Robeson Community College’s Nursing Department will gather in front of Building 17 Mondy to draw support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Photo Courtesy RCC

In recognition of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Robeson Community College will “Paint the Campus Pink” on Monday, October 23. All students, faculty, staff and visitors from the community are asked to wear pink to show their support in the fight against breast cancer. At 12:30 p.m., everyone on campus is asked to join the RCC Nursing Department for a special photo opportunity on the lawn in front of Building 17.

