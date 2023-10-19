Town commissioner: ‘We gotta stop this stuff’

FAIRMONT – Town resident Huell Faulk says Fairmont has a serious crime problem.

Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards says per capita, the town does not.

“Thank goodness there’s not a lot of crime in Fairmont. So when we do,” Edwards said, “it’s all on everybody’s mind. It’s more personable in smaller towns. When we have one or two (incidents), it magnifies itself. It’s not something citizens are accustomed to.”

Faulk, who is 76, addressed the Fairmont Board of Commissioners on Tuesday evening during the public comments portion of the meeting agenda.

The board had gathered for its regular monthly meeting.

Faulk was the only person to speak during the time set aside for public comments.

“I’m not here to condemn anyone. I’m here to thank the town for helping us out,” he said. “It was a community thing, but lately it has become a neighborhood thing. The violence has affected us very much.”

But thanks to Chief Edwards and the town of Fairmont departments, Faulk said, “We’re getting a little bit on. People in the neighborhood are due, perhaps, some block captains. We want to get with you guys to sort of help a little bit with violence because it is terrible.”

According to Faulk, his wife had to fall on the floor just a few nights ago during s shooting in their neighborhood. “And we’ve never, out of the 76 years, had to deal with things like this.

“So, we think there needs to be a little more coordination with the city and with the citizens,” he continued. “And our little area has tried to form perhaps a little community of block captains. We want to include the city; we want you guys to help us get this stuff on and help stop some of this craziness in our area.”

Faulk noted that the crime has spread all over the place. “It’s everywhere. Not just in Fairmont,” he said. “Citizens have to do a little more with the elected officials and the police department. We’re here for you.”

Mayor Charles Kemp said he lives in Faulk’s neighborhood.

“I know exactly what you’re talking about,” he said.

Terry Evans, who sits on the six-member town board, said during the board of commissioners comment period, that, like many townspeople, he didn’t like “all this shooting around town.”

Evans said he was interested in putting a ban in effect on some of the town’s young folks.

“We have a lot of entertainment that goes on at nighttime,” Evans said, “and people like to go out there and enjoy themselves. Like the Picnic (downtown outdoor restaurant) and other areas here. And we got people underage out there fighting. Making a fool of the town.

“I want to ban this from happening,” Evans said. “Anyone under 21, if you make a disturbance downtown, you’re going to be charged. When you go to court, I want you banned from all activities here in town for three years. Anything goes on in this town, I want you banned.

“We gotta stop this stuff. We know these kids are doing wrong,” Evans went on. “They won’t say nothing because they’re scared of their kids. We gotta put things in place to stop this here because they’re not stopping it at home. If they was, Mr. Faulk would not be addressing the issue here.”

The town needs to get tough, he said. “If you’re scared of your kids, you’re scared of them. But I’m going to have things in place to protect everybody here in this town.”

Commissioner Heather Seibles said she agreed 100% with what Faulk had to say about crime in town.

“I think about when I was young coming up,” she said, “how we were a community. How we were tight knit and how we looked out for each other. And I think how important it is to go back to those days. Whatever ideas you have, please share them with me. I’m sure the chief of police, the town manager will be happy to get something in place. Just keep our town safer, that’s what we deserve.”

On Wednesday, the day after the board meeting, Edwards spoke with The Robesonian about what Faulk deemed a serious issue in Fairmont.

Being a smaller municipality, the police chief said, if you hear a gunshot on one side of town, it’s likely to be heard on the other side of town.

“He’s got some concerns because they’ve been hearing a lot of gunshots in that area,” Edwards said of Faulk’s neighborhood on the north side of town. “That’s something we’re going to address with him and speak with him about his concerns. He wants the community to be involved with the police department. The citizens, the churches.”

At this time, Edwards said, the Fairmont Police Department employs 11 full time and one part time officer.

He has served as the town’s police chief since 2016.

“I am probably the luckiest department in the county. I can’t speak on other counties, but in the last three or four years, we’ve been at full staff,” he said. “There was a stretch where we were down one.”

Edwards said, “You cannot police meanness or crime out of people. If a person wants to do crime, they’re going to do it. You can’t police ignorance.”

The town has been investing in cameras to monitor the streets. Currently, 20 cameras have been installed, and Edwards said more will be put in place in the near future.

One of his key efforts to thwart potential crime is by having his officers get in touch with the community. Talk with the residents. Get to know the townspeople in the various neighborhoods.

“Being highly visible in the community,” he said, “and being known to the community.

“Rather than officer versus the public, I want it to be a community thing.”