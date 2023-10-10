LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Church and Community Center’s Director of Systemic Programming, Brittany Love, has been selected to participate in the North Carolina Rural Center’s Rural Economic Development Institute (“REDI”).

REDI offers participants training in collaborative leadership skills and rural development strategies to help them make a meaningful impact in their communities. Love will be attending on a full scholarship provided by the Rural Center.

The RCCCC is Robeson County’s largest and oldest faith-based non-profit, founded in 1969. RCCCC provides services annually to approximately one-third of the county’s residents.

RCCCC’s systemic programming team is funded by a three-year, $630,000 award from the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust. As the Director of Systemic Programming, Love is responsible for the research, planning, and development of long-term initiatives that address the social determinants of health affecting the overall well-being of the residents of Robeson County.

Upon completion, Love will join a network of over 1,400 leaders across North Carolina who are committed to increasing access to equitable opportunities for residents of rural areas.

The REDI network includes local, state, and federal government staff, nonprofit and faith-based leaders, business owners, elected officials, economic development professionals, and other community-minded people. RCCCC’s Executive Director, Brianna Goodwin, and Assistant Executive Director, Tammie Martin, are both graduates of Rural Center leadership programs.

The Rural Center is a nonprofit founded in 1987 with the vision of improving the lives of rural North Carolinians. Their mission is dedicated to developing, promoting, and implementing sound economic strategies to improve the quality of life for all residents of North Carolina.

The Rural Center has been a valuable partner and an integral part of RCCCC’s ongoing systemic programming initiatives.