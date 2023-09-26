Jessica Lewis says paralegal work “is a challenge’

LUMNBERTON — Growing up in Lumberton, Jessica Lewis aspired to become a lawyer or a nurse.

She worked as a nursing assistant for about five years before making a career change into the world of real estate.

Lewis now works for a local lawyer. She has been with the office of Eric West for 16 years.

Lewis, who is 43, serves as a certified paralegal for West, who is a real estate lawyer. In the early going, she started out as a legal assistant before taking the state bar exam after 15 years of experience in the field.

“It’s a challenge,” she said of the daily work.

“All we handle is real estate,” said Lewis. “We handle homeowners, making sure all the paperwork is correct. When the buyers choose an attorney, we facilitate all the correct paperwork to the office. Eric does the title work. We work with lenders and real estate agents to handle the necessary paperwork for buyers to purchase or refinance their home.”

According to Lewis, it takes a good mental state to handle the role. “And I’m serious,” she said. “Really, you have to be a strong-minded individual who can multitask. Who can handle clients from everywhere and be able to work with all types of people.”

She likes the fact that, unlike, say, an assembly line job, everyday is different.

As for the real estate role, she said, the law office takes part in ensuring that someone’s first-time home-buying experience runs smoothly.

Lewis was an only child growing up, and she described herself in those days as quiet and shy.

“I loved spending time with my grandparents,” she said. “I love (that) I have family in Columbia, South Carolina. That’s how my summers were spent.”

Lewis graduated from Fairmont High School in 1998 before going on to study at Bladen Community College from 1999 to 2001.

She said she did not have to take college courses to become a paralegal.

“The bar changed it. As long as I submitted my application,” said Lewis, “I did not have to go to college for a paralegal. If you have worked for an attorney for five years and worked an X number of hours, they accept your application. If it’s accepted, you take the state bar exam for paralegal studies. All I have ever done was real estate although the bar exam covers all areas of the law.”

She has been married to businessman Tim Lewis for 15 years, and the couple has five children: four girls and one boy: “He’s the baby. He rules the roost.”

This marks the first time that Lewis has won the Readers’ Choice Award, and she’s greatly appreciative of the designation.

“It was an honor to know that the citizens of Robeson County would choose me,” she said. “I guess sometimes you don’t realize how much you stick out in the community. You don’t really realize your clients or community pay attention to you.”

Asked if there was something else about her that needed to be recognized, it was important to Lewis to say that her family attends church at Kingdom Place in Lumberton.

“Besides my family,” she concluded, “that’s my biggest priority to be the best Christian I can be with my church family.”