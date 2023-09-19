LUMBERTON — Primary Health Choice Inc., a statewide provider of intellectual/developmental disabilities and behavioral health services, is celebrating 20 years of serving North Carolina families this month.

Since its establishment in Sept. 2003, Primary Health Choice Inc., has grown to become “a trusted partner for quality and compassionate care within the state of North Carolina,” according to a prepared media statment.

“From its humble beginnings of one location in Lumberton and serving about 50 individuals, many of whom are still part of the family, Primary Health Choice and its subsidiaries have grown to serve thousands of individuals from 34 locations across the state of North Carolina,” according to the statment.

“During the past 20 years, Primary Health Choice has worked tirelessly towards our mission that all individuals and families, by means of our professional service, are able to sustain an improved quality of life,” officials stated. “We believe that all individuals regardless of their circumstance or disability deserve an excellent quality of life. Therefore, in all that we do the individual and personal touch are at the center of our care model.

‘We cannot say enough to express our gratitude to all of the Primary Health Choice families that have blessed us with the opportunity and privilege to serve you, to be in your home and to be a part of your family,” officials state. ” You enrich our lives in more ways than you will ever know. To our many employees who show up each and every day dedicated to the mission of Primary Health Choice, thank you. We could notdo it without you.

“Lastly, we would like to thank our Heavenly Father for His favor, His grace and mercy upon our lives. We are a company that desires in our heart to bring God Glory by serving others,” officials stated.

To learn more about how Primary Health Choice Inc., visit us at www.primaryhealthchoice.org.