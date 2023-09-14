On Monday one member of the Robeson County Board of Trustees was re-appointed and sworn in during the bi-monthly meeting.

Faline Dial begins her first full term serving on the RCC Board. She was initially appointed by the Robeson County Commissioners to finish out the term left vacant by the Sammy Cox, who retired from the board in November 2020.

Courtney Jacobs, executive assistant to the President and the Board of Trustees, and a registered notary public for the State of North Carolina, administered the oath of office to Dial.