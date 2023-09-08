LUMBERTON – The PromisedLand Quartet, out of the scenic Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, has a performance planned equally rich in splendor Sept. 24 at Trinity Holiness Church in Lumberton.

Those voices intertwine tighter than a sports coat and tie in church back in the day on Easter morning.

The Christian quartet is scheduled to begin playing at 6:30 p.m.

Earlier in the day, at 10:30 a.m., the group is presenting another show Chalybeate Springs Baptist Church in Fuquay-Varina.

The PromisedLand Quartet, which has plenty of material from the past to draw from on stage, is on the road promoting a new recording, “Golden Road.” That album was set for pre-release on Friday.

Based in Luray, Virginia, the group features tenor Joey Wilson, lead vocalist Gene Hamman, bass singer Steve Barnett and baritone Aaron Swain, the youngest member in the lineup.nger Joey Wilson

“… The group has made their mark in gospel music with an upbeat sound and unique arrangements,” the quartet’s website states. “At an event with PromisedLand Quartet, one can expect to laugh, cry, and be uplifted and edified, as well as given the opportunity to know the One the group sings about.

“As they are fond of proclaiming, ‘If you walked in the doors lost without Christ, you don’t have to leave that way!’ ”