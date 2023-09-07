LUMBERTON – Following a brief foot chase, Robeson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 21-year-old Lumberton man who was wanted for alleged attempted murder and other felony offenses.

Around 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Norment and Pine Log roads near Lumberton in regards to a wanted suspect possibly being located.

Dylan Scott Sirmans was taken into custody and charged with multiple felony offenses.

Upon the deputies’ arrival, Sirmans was approached and attempted to flee, authorities said.

Besides attempted first-degree murder, Sirmans was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony conspiracy, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, two counts of fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.

He is being held in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1.27 million secured bond, authorities said.

The criminal charges are related to multiple investigations throughout the county, deputies said. The probe by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is ongoing, and authorities said that more charges are likely.

The Fairmont Police Department assisted, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.