LUMBERTON — Cosmetology students at Robeson Community College are busy getting ready for the re-opening of the RCC Salon, which will take place on Tuesday.

The salon closed after the end of summer classes in July, and with the start of a new school year, second-year students are preparing for the next step of becoming a licensed cosmetologist, by gaining hours through working with clients and providing services to the general public.

“We are excited,” stated Mary Ransom, the cosmetology program director. “Our students are ready and cannot wait to start doing hair on actual clients – we love what we do, and we love that we get to make our clients look and feel beautiful.”

Services available include shampoo, cut, and style; chemical treatment such as coloring and perms; facials; pedicures; braiding; and more.

“Beginning on the 29th, the salon will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. If you are seeking chemical services, you must be signed in by 10 a.m.,” Ransom said. “Our second-year students have worked hard to get to this point and they are ready to serve our clients.

“They are very talented and gifted,” Ransom said. “I hope that many people in our community will come out to support our cosmetology students, as every service that they complete builds confidence and helps them reach their goals towards completing their program of study and getting ready for state boards.”

Part of the preparation for second-year students included their final project-turned-competition that took place this past summer.

“The Fantasy Display project showcases everything our students can do with hair and makeup,” Ransom said. “It was inspired by the SkillsUSA competition that we attended, and our students have just loved getting involved in the projects and have really gone above and beyond.”

This is the second year that cosmetology students have been involved in the project. Students were to find a photo of any person or character, real or animated, and then work on duplicating that photo on a mannequin using the skills and knowledge they learned during their class and labs.

The instructors did not limit the student’s creativity in any way – they could use props, paint, and makeup, use fake hair to create designs, utilize chemicals to add effects to the mannequin’s hair, and make use of hairbows and other items to create a fantasy masterpiece.