Rowland to host Robeson County Stand Down for homeless veterans in October

ROWLAND – A day is coming soon for homeless and at-risk veterans “to feel loved and remembered.”

An array of services and resources will be available to those military veterans during the Robeson County Stand Down in Rowland in late October.

The stand down is scheduled for Oct. 28 in the heart of the town at the train depot at 102 S. Railroad Ave.

Hours will be “noon to whenever. Time will change before then, and it will get earlier,” said organizer and host Monica Alvarez, the founder and executive director of Alvarez House0600. “I plan on being there until everyone has what they need or until we run out of supplies.”

It is Alvarez who has said that Stand Down is a day for veterans to feel loved and remembered.

A non-profit 501c3, Alvarez House0600 was established in April 2021 to provide housing for North Carolina’s homeless veteran population. Their vision is to build a tiny home village for the homeless veteran community with a church and Veterans Memorial Park on site.

“It’s not built yet,” Alvarez said. “We’re trying to build a tiny home village. We don’t have the funding to do it yet. I was looking for property and found Robeson County.”

She also has had conversations about opening a grocery store in Rowland with fresh meats, produce and other staples.

On that last Saturday in October, Rowland’s train depot will be the site for veterans who are destitute and living on the street to have access to shelter, food, clothing and other needs.

“We will be looking for volunteers to help transport veterans throughout the county to Railroad Street in Rowland,” she said in a news release. “We are hosting this veteran stand down as we have learned that one of the largest counties in North Carolina has more than 7,629 veterans, either homeless or living in extreme poverty, so we will be bringing resources to the county.”

Another need is for volunteers from churches and other organizations who could donate and cook a meal to ensure that the stand down will have enough food for the day.

Services and resources will include health screenings, housing assistance, veteran benefits assistance, employee assistance, ID, clothes, shoes, food, toiletries, reads a flyer for Robeson County Stand Down.

Alvarez said she’s hoping to procure a hair stylist from the area who will provide haircuts, too.

“… We will be kicking off the Stand Down with a motorcycle parade (weather permitting) through the town of Rowland at noon,” Alvarez said in publicity materials. “Our veteran stand down will include the Veterans Administration, veteran service officers, United Way, Red Cross, housing resources, a mobile medical unit and many other veteran services.”

Alvarez, a native of Granite Quarry outside of Salisbury, lived most of her life in Los Angeles County on the West coast. She grew up in a military family and was formerly married to a Native American Army veteran. Her father and brother served in the Navy.

After the couple’s divorce, she moved back to North Carolina. She ran into a couple of veterans in Salisbury who were wearing the same Native veteran hats as her husband tended to wear out in public.

She said she bought those vets lunch and told them her plans to help members of the military populace in need of assistance.

The Lord, Alvarez cited, led her to this Good Samaritan task in life. She’s also a writer of Christian books.

“God gave it to me,” she said Thursday in a separate phone interview. “Nobody that I’ve been connected with were homeless. But I’ve been homeless. I think it’s appalling that these guys are willing to sacrifice their life for the country.

“Other than Jesus Christ,” she said, “nobody else has ever offered to die for me. The Bible tells us that foxes have holes, birds have nests, but the son of man has nowhere to place his head. No one else has been willing to die for me. This is why it’s important to me.

“To me, a veteran about to die for me is about as close to Jesus Christ as they come. Food and funding is what we need.”

Previous Stand Downs were held in Winston-Salem in July 2022 and High Point in November 2022.

This will mark the first one for Robeson County through Alvarez and Alvarez House006.

“This is actually the biggest one I’ve done,” she said. “I’ve never found a county with 7,629 veterans. Most of them, from what I found out, are homeless and living in extreme poverty. When it comes to veterans, I know where they are.”

Reach Michael Futch by email at [email protected].