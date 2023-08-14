LUMBERTON – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to look for two suspects who are wanted for unrelated homicides.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects or the cases is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

– James Roscoe McAllister, 32, of Lumber Bridge, is wanted for alleged first-degree murder and felony conspiracy.

Those charges are related to the murder of Michael Dyveon Smith Thomas, 18, of Hope Mills, who was killed on July 21 in the area of the 100 block of Chris Road, Lumber Bridge, authorities said.

– Taima Cummings, 20, of Rowland, is wanted for alleged first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder, discharging a weapon into a vehicle, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and felony conspiracy.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the charges are connected to the death Kylon Locklear, 21, of Maxton, who was murdered on July 26 in the area of Freebird Lane, Maxton.

Authorities said ​Cummings is also charged and wanted for two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, four counts of second-degree kidnapping, felony conspiracy and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.