Construction project will require detour in downtown Lumberton

A plaque on the West Second Street bridge which crosses the Lumber River signifies that the bridge was built in 1934. The bridge will soon be replaced by the N.C. Department of Transportation. The inscription reads: “Lumber River Bridge, Robeson County, State Project No. 3880, built by North Carolina State Highway and Public Works Commission, with federal aid, 1934.”

LUMBERTON — A project to replace the West Second Street bridge in downtown Lumberton will start this fall.

The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded the $6.8 million contract last month to Smith-Rowe LLC of Mount Airy.

The bridge over the Lumber River was built in 1934, during the Great Depression. It is nearing the end of its lifespan and has aging components that require replacement.

The new bridge will be wider to include a center turn lane to accommodate the current roadway, which carries N.C. 41/72. The short detour will use West Fifth Street and North Water Street. A related project to provide various improvements for a 2.1-mile stretch of Second Street through downtown Lumberton to Roberts Avenue is in the planning stages after an $8.6 million federal grant was awarded for the project.

The contractor has until the summer of 2025 to complete the new bridge and reopen the road.