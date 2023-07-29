FAIRMONT – The initial phase of a Fairmont-themed motif has been completed, and the colorful mural that has been painted on a downtown wall will be presented during a scheduled ceremony on Tuesday.

The program is expected to begin at 10 a.m. on West Thompson Street in the downtown district. It can be seen next to the town library on what longtime residents may know as the Old Times Messenger building.

The mural, which has the appearance of a vintage postcard from the past with such multi-colored images of an American flag, the cardinal state bird, the dogwood state flower and the beach on the individual lettering for the name “Fairmont” — as painted by art students from Fairmont High School. Their art instructor is Krista Rachels.

Fairmont promotes itself as being along the shortest route to the beach.

The students will be introduced to the public during the ceremony, which is also intended to thank both the Fairmont High School artists and the Robeson County Arts Council. The council provided the grant funding making the project possible.

The Fairmont mural was painted on July 25 on the outside wall of building owner Andy Grimsley’s edifice.

“Our hope is that soon Lumberton artist Melvin Morris will soon begin to paint the historic farmer mural on this wall to the right of our mural,” Fairmont Mayor Charles Kemp says in prepared comments for the celebration. “Future art work is being planned for the left of the current mural and will complete a beautiful Fairmont-themed motif.”

Town leaders, including Kemp and Town Manager Jerome Chestnut, have kick-started efforts to revitalize a downtown badly in need of resuscitation since the decline of Fairmont’s tobacco industry. Many of the buildings along Main Street are vacant and in dire need of renovation.

Their focus on boosting the town’s economic development – and the willingness of younger entrepreneurs to push forward with business plans in the center of Fairmont – is already paying dividends.

Five businesses have opened up in the downtown sector since March, Chestnut has said, with probably another four to six expected to open up before Christmas.

Those establishments include Alpha Elite, a business that trains young boys and girls to become cheerleaders, a new Mexican restaurant and an outdoor fast-food restaurant formatted in a structure that was part of another building that had collapsed.

Earlier this week, the town held Tornado Tank, a meeting loosely patterned after but run as a more uplifting version of the television program “Shark Tank.” The business idea forum brought out three potential business owners who plan to invest in new Fairmont establishments. They include:

– Rikeba Floyd, 24, of Orrum, who has notions of opening a sweets and bakery shop on Main Street.

– Dachia Thompson, 36, of Parkton, who is looking to open a nursing camp. She came to Tornado Tank in hopes of receiving assistance in finding a building for her business.

– Maurice Townsend, 31, of Fairmont, a real estate agent in the Carolinas who owns the outdoor fast-food restaurant The Picnic on Thompson Street, which he opened in late January. He plans to establish several more businesses in town in a half-dozen downtown vacant buildings that he purchased. Those include a pizza-by-the-slice and/or sub shop, a small country buffet, the seafood restaurant Rolling Boil and a fish market right next door.

The mayor’s thinking is that following Tuesday’s mural ceremony, people will spend money locally and some time looking around downtown.

“Just remember that you are always welcome here in Fairmont,” Kemp says in his prepared remarks. “We consider you as a part of our family.”