LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public regarding a suspect charged with a Lumber Bridge homicide on July 21.

According to authorities, James Roscoe McAllister, 32, of Lumber Brings, is wanted for the offenses of first-degree murder and felony conspiracy.

Those charges are in relation to the homicide of Michael Dyveon Smith Thomas, 18, of Hope Mills, who was killed in the area of the 100 block of Chris Road.

“McAllister is considered armed and dangerous,” the Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.

The case is under investigation by the Homicide Division of the Sheriff’s Office; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Fugitive Task Force; and the Lumberton Police Department.

The investigation remains active, according to the statement on the Faceook page, and more charges are expected.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of McAllister or the case in general is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.