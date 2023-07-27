RALEIGH — The state’s seasonally adjusted June 2023 unemployment rate was 3.3%, decreasing 0.1 of a percentage point from May’s revised rate. The national rate decreased 0.1 of a percentage point to 3.6%.

North Carolina’s unemployment rate decreased 0.3 of a percentage point from a year ago. The number of people employed increased 14,582 over the month to 5,047,816 and increased 60,958 over the year. The number of people unemployed decreased 3,058 over the month to 172,680 and decreased 12,620 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, increased 4,900 to 4,909,800 in June.

Major industries experiencing increases were Professional & Business Services, 3,500; Manufacturing, 2,000; Education & Health Services, 1,600; Leisure & Hospitality Services, 1,200; Information, 400; Financial Activities, 200; Government, 100; and Mining & Logging, 100. Major industries experiencing decreases were Construction, 2,900; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 1,000; and Other Services, 300.

Since June 2022, Total Nonfarm jobs increased 110,400 with the Total Private sector increasing by 106,600 and Government increasing by 3,800.

Major industries experiencing increases were Leisure & Hospitality Services, 27,500; Education & Health Services, 26,500; Professional & Business Services, 23,200; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 10,300; Other Services, 6,400; Manufacturing, 5,800; Government, 3,800; Financial Activities, 3,400; Information, 2,600; Construction, 800; and Mining & Logging, 100.

Commerce Department officials said earlier this week that county level rates are expected to be released on Aug. 2.