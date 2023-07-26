RED SPRINGS – Due to the recent run of overbearing heat, the annual National Night Out that is normally held the first Tuesday in August in Red Springs has been postponed until the third Tuesday in August.

“It’s too hot to be going out right now,” said Red Springs Town Commissioner Duron Burney, who also serves as a lieutenant with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The event, which Burney established in Red Springs 17 years ago, aims to bring together law enforcement officers and the residents whom they are sworn to protect. It is observed across the country as a community-building campaign.

Red Springs’ National Night Out will be held Aug. 15 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Tom Cope Park on Graham Street.

The purpose, Burney said, is to bring together local citizens with members of the Red Springs Police Department and county Sheriff’s Department.

“Those who combat crimes,” Burney said Wednesday afternoon. “This is held nationally all over the world. We’ve been doing it since 2006, and it’s where we have vendors and the kids come out. All the local authorities, as well. It’s a good thing for the community as a whole to come meet law enforcement and learn how to combat crime in the neighborhoods.”

Along with a helicopter that the Robeson County town uses from Lumberton, representatives will be on site from the Red Springs Police, fire and EMS departments, and the Sheriff’s Office.

On a countrywide scale, National Night Out is meant to enhance the relationship between law enforcement and the public while bringing back a sense of community. It is typically observed across the nation on the first Tuesday of August.

“We’ll be showing how things operate. They may have a lot of questions,” Burney said of the expected crowd. “They need to know who works in their community. This is a good time and opportunity to meet and greet.”

Each year, National Night Out in Red Springs draws on average “a good 1,000 or better,” he said. “The lowest number we encountered was around 800. We have a lot of things for the kids to do like waterslides.”

The available food will be free, according to Burney.

“We don’t charge vendors to come,” he said.

The banners for the upcoming event are typically posted by this time, but Burney said for some reason the town was unable to order them for this year’s gathering.

“Everything is free,” he emphasized. “ ‘Come one, come all.’ Bring your kids and have a good time and good fellowship.”

