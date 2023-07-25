David Kennard

The Robesonian

LUMBERTON — The National Hurricane Center is tracking three storms in the Atlantic all with some chance of developing into hurricanes – although all three are still far out to sea and as of yet are not a threat to the United States mainland.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center sent the following information to news outlets on Tuesday afternoon.

“1. Southeastern Caribbean Sea (AL95): A tropical wave (in the atmosphere) over the southeastern Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, with some locally heavy rains over portions of the adjacent land areas.

“Development of this system is not expected while it continues to move rapidly westward over the Caribbean during the next few days.

“Formation chance through 48 hours is low — 10%. Formation chance through seven days is low — 10%.

“2. Southwestern Atlantic: A weak trough of low pressure is located a few hundred miles

south-southwest of Bermuda. Significant development of this system appears unlikely while it moves move west-northwestward toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the next several days.

“Formation chance through 48 hours is low, near 0%. Formation chance through seven days is low, 10%.

“3. Eastern Atlantic: A tropical wave is located south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some

development of this system is possible later this week and into the weekend while it moves westward to west-northwestward over the tropical Atlantic. Formation chance through 48 hours is low, near 0%. Formation chance through seven days is low, 20%.”

While hurricane watchers keep an eye on the eastern U.S., others are watching weather patterns developing in the West and Midwest.

“A new disturbance will shift into the Midwest tomorrow, bringing a threat of severe weather. This is most likely from Illinois into Ohio and southern Michigan, with hail, damaging winds and frequent lightning possible,” according to a weather summary released Tuesday by the National Weather Service.

“Generally dry weather is expected across the East, though high temperatures are likely to reach into the 90s. High heat will build across the Plains, with temperatures reaching the 100s as far north as Nebraska and Missouri,” the forecasters stated.

“Monsoon moisture can also allow for isolated storms in Arizona, Colorado and southern Utah. Dry weather will be in place elsewhere in the West, though gusty winds in the Northwest can lead to an enhanced wildfire threat,” the report stated.

Locally, the National Weather service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Robeson County and the surrounding region.

Forecasters said that “heat and humidity could reach dangerous levels Friday through Sunday with heat indices possibly reaching 105 degrees.

