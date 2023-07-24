LUMBERTON — Students and parents of students enrolled within the Public Schools of Robeson County for the 2023-2024 academic year are invited to attend the Back to School Celebration on Aug. 5.

The event will take place on from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Southeastern Agricultural Center at 1027 US 74 ALT, Lumberton.

School supplies lists will be available at each school’s booth. School supplies also will be available.

“We are gearing up for an exciting year ahead and we would like to welcome students and parents and guardians to attend the Back to School Celebration at the Southeastern Agricultural Center. As you prepare for the upcoming school year, we want you to know that we are here to support you and your student’s learning and success,” said Brendalyn Thompson, PSRC family engagement specialist.

“When members of the student’s school, district and family work together, great things happen. Please feel free to reach out to us with any questions or to learn how to become involved in the district’s Parent Advisory Committee or at a PTA/PTO group at your child’s school,” Thompson said.

For more information, contact Brandalyn Thompson at brendalyn.[email protected] or by calling 910-671-6000 ext. 3560.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer, at 910-733-6027 or by emailing [email protected].