LUMBERTON – Robeson County Emergency Management swings into active operation mode once emergencies or disasters are bearing down or taking place in this part of the state.

This could be hurricanes, flooding, freezing temperatures and, as we’re currently experiencing, extreme heat in the region.

Stephanie Chavis serves as the director of Robeson County Emergency Management.

She said by email on Thursday that if it’s a weather event, the Emergency Operation Center is fully activated should the incident reach the point that the local jurisdiction cannot sustain without the local Emergency Management director requesting state resources. She called the timeline “long term on how long it may require resources beyond the daily norm and/or if a local or state emergency is declared.”

According to Chavis, Robeson County Emergency Management works separately on a daily basis from the city of Lumberton and other surrounding municipalities. But in the event of a state of emergency, she added, all city jurisdictions and the county Emergency Management work “under one umbrella.”

When heat conditions arise, such as we’re encountering now, Emergency Management sends out emails to county leaders and first responders, Chavis said. The agency posts articles on its Facebook page encouraging people to limit outdoor activity if at all possible.

“Find a shaded area, drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated and wear lightweight, light colored and loose-fitting clothing,” she recommended.

In terms of its function, the county Emergency Management:

– Plans by conducting disaster exercises and training with all first responders;

– Prepares by buying equipment and putting plans and mutual aid agreements into place;

– Responds before, during and immediately after an incident;

– Recovers by taking action to return communities to normal or near-normal following an incident.

“Emergency Management monitors weather reports daily for predictions of storms, extreme heat, tornadoes, hurricanes, flooding or freezing weather,” she said in the email. “We make decisions as to how to plan, prepare and respond based on the information we are provided.”

That, Chavis said, includes keeping an eye on the storm that’s now brewing in the mid-Atlantic.

“Of course,” she said. “We have to stay in the know.”

The National Hurricane Center has reported that Tropical Storm Don is expected to continue strengthening to maximum sustained wind speeds of 60 mph before it degenerates. The forecast calls for the storm to remain over the open waters of the Atlantic.

Because Lumberton and parts of Robeson County have shown to be susceptible to flooding, Chavis said, “We begin to have discussions about evacuations when the Lumber River reaches the flood stage of 13 feet and extreme rainfall continues to be forecast.

As the director of the county’s Emergency Management, Chavis said her greatest fear is a chemical spill caused by a train derailment or a tractor-trailer accident on Interstate 95 that causes a mass-casualty event.

Currently, her center employs a five-member staff.

At one point, Chavis said, Robeson County Emergency Management had an active volunteer ham radio group, but some of the founding members have died.

“… It seems that the present members are currently trying to regroup,” according to Chavis, “and possibly recruit some new people.”

