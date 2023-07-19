ROBESON COUNTY — Some PSRC schools will welcome new assistant principals this year as a result of recent approvals by the PSRC Board of Education.

Multiple personnel positions were approved during the closed-door session of the July 11 Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education meeting including assistant principal positions.

East Robeson Primary School

Cindy Ward will serve as an assistant principal at East Robeson Primary School. Ward formerly served as an educator at Piney Grove Elementary School.

Fairgrove Elementary School

Shauntia McLeod will transition from academic coach to assistant principal at Fairgrove Elementary School.

Fairmont High School

Martha Locklear will serve as an assistant principal at Fairmont High School. She previously served as a math educator at Purnell Swett High School.

Littlefield Middle School

Tonya Lewis Locklear was approved to serve as an assistant principal at Littlefield Middle School.

Magnolia Elementary School

Also approved was Lakola Cook’s appointment to the assistant principal position at Magnolia Elementary School. Cook formerly served as an academic coach at the school.

Purnell Swett High School

Billy Locklear will serve as an assistant principal at Purnell Swett High School. Locklear previously served as an assistant principal at South Robeson Middle School.

Red Springs High School

Patrice Bledsoe Duncan was appointed assistant principal at Red Springs High School after serving as an English Language Arts educator at St. Pauls Middle School.

South Robeson Middle School

Nakecia Clark will serve as an assistant principal at South Robeson Middle School. Clark formerly served as an academic coach at Prospect Elementary.

St. Pauls Elementary School

Dr. Jessica Floyd will serve as an assistant principal at St. Pauls Elementary School. She formerly served as an academic coach at the school.

Union Elementary School

Kelsey Cummings was approved to serve as an assistant principal at Union Elementary School. She formerly served as PSRC’s Testing and Accountability Coordinator.

PSRC Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability

Also approved by the board was the appointment of Dr. Debra Dowless as PSRC Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability. The role was formerly held by Andrew Davis, who will serve as principal at PSRC Early College High School in the 2023-2024 academic year. Dowless previously served as 3-5 Curriculum Supervisor.

For more information, contact PSRC Chief Communications Officer Jessica Sealey at 910-733-6027 or by emailing [email protected].