Deputy Sheriff SWAT Team member involved in officer-related shooting

PEMBROKE — A member of the Robeson County Deputy Sheriff SWAT Team was struck and required hospital treatment in an officer-involved shooting on Thursday outside of Pembroke, authorities said on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed the officer-related shooting in the 2500 block of Evergreen Church Road.

The officer is expected to be OK, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“The suspect is in custody,” it was reported on Facebook.

No other details were available as of late Thursday afternoon.

Chief Deputy Damien McLean of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said more details will be forthcoming during the day.