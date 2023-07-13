LUMBERTON – The Lumberton Police Department reports that it has arrested two individuals in conjunction with the July 5 shooting on the 1300 block of North Walnut Street that left one dead and one hospitalized.

Jabary Murchison, 19, of Lumberton, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied property and felony conspiracy.

A male juvenile, who is 15 and from Lumberton, also was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied property and felony conspiracy.

Murchison is in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center without bail..

The 15-year-old is being held in a juvenile detention center.

Hester died of his injuries.

Early on, Hunt was listed in stable condition at UNC Health Southeastern, where the two victims were taken for treatment.

At 6:20 p.m. on that Wednesday, Lumberton Police officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot on North Walnut Street. Once the law enforcement officers arrived, police said on the department’s Facebook page, they found a man and a woman shot inside the vehicle that had run off the road and into a yard.

The investigation remains active and additional arrests are anticipated. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. David Bullock at 910-671-3845.