LUMBERTON — A Tornado Warning was issued at 8:06 p.m. Saturday for the Lumberton area.

A tornado warning means that a tornado has been observed and confirmed by National Weather Service forecasters.

Residents in the Robeson County are shout take immediate action by seeking shelter in a sturdy building or finding a low-lying area.

“At 8:06 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Buie, or near Red Springs, moving southeast at 30 miles per hour,” forecasters said, noting that National Weather Service radar indicated rotation in the clouds.

News of damage was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Watch for updates as news is made available.