Robeson County History

The June 18, 1923 Robesonian carried the following story: “Lumberton Is Now A Well-Paved Town. With the exception of a few repairs and reworking of condemned places, Lumberton’s extensive paving program was completed Friday and this town can now boast of having as much paving as any town in the state of the same size and in the majority of cases, considerably more.

The June 17, 1973 Robesonian published the following: “North Carolina farmers who cure their tobacco with fuel oil or LP gas face an uncertain future this summer. Oil distributors say the supply ranges from about adequate to critically short. The amount available depends upon the major oil company involved. Some, like Exxon, say the supply will be the same as last year, plus a small allowance for growth. Other companies have cut back under an allocation program.”

The June 20, 2018 Robesonian published the following: “Legal expert: County violated state law. LUMBERTON — A legal expert with the North Carolina School of Government says Robeson County violated a state statue when notices of delinquent taxes were published after the names of two immediate relatives of county commissioners were purposely deleted.”

The June 22, 2022 Robesonian published the following: “County sees 2 virus deaths; 1st in a month. LUMBERTON — While the number of new onfirmed COVID-19 cases in Robeson County dropped marginally in the last week, the county saw its first two virus-related deaths in more than a month, according to the Robeson County Health Department.

North Carolina History

On June 17, 1986, Kate Smith, “The Songbird of the South,” died of complications from diabetes at Raleigh Community Hospital.

A native of Greenville, Va., the singer renowned for her rendition of Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America” spent the final years of her life in the Capital City near her sister Helena Steele. While living in Raleigh, she resided in a quiet cul-de-sac off Millbrook Avenue.

For an earlier generation, Smith was representative of all that was good and right about America. Her professional recording career began in 1925, and she became a major star of radio. She was a large woman and could belt out songs, such as her personal theme “When the Moon Comes Over the Mountain,” like nobody’s business.

A professional hockey team, the Philadelphia Flyers, played her recording of “God Bless America” before a game in 1969. As it brought them a victory that night, they made it a team tradition and brought Miss Smith to the arena where she created near pandemonium and provided the Flyers with an assist on their road to the Stanley Cup.

The U.S. Postal Service issued a stamp featuring Smith in 2010.

Nation and World History

June 17, South Carolina church shooting: On June 17, 2015, nine people were shot to death in a historic African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina; suspect Dylann Roof was arrested the following morning. (Roof was convicted of federal hate crimes and sentenced to death; he later pleaded guilty to state murder charges and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.)

On June 16, 1858, accepting the Illinois Republican Party’s nomination for the U.S. Senate, Abraham Lincoln said the slavery issue had to be resolved, declaring, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”

The This Week in History column is compiled by Executive Editor David Kennard from Robesonian archives, The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and The Associate Press.