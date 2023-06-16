RALEIGH—Following unanimous support, Gov. Roy Cooper signed H.B. 166, the American Indians Graduating with Honors Act, into law on Wednesday.

The legislation was introduced by State Rep. Jarrod Lowery, an enrolled Lumbee Citizen, (R-Robeson).

The law allows for “a student that is, or is eligible to be, enrolled as a member of a state or federally recognized Indian Tribe shall be allowed to wear objects of cultural significance as part of the student’s regalia at any graduation ceremony,” at any public school in North Carolina. The objects of cultural significance are defined as bird feathers or plums.

“With this new law, American Indian students will be able to have the honor of wearing a feather at the very important life event that is high school graduation,” Rep. Lowery stated on Wednesday. “This law now brings clarity to all school boards across the state that they can no longer deny American Indian students the ability to wear a bird feather at graduations.”

Lumbee Tribal Chairman John L. Lowery stated the legislation will have a significant impact for Lumbee families and the community.

“This is monumental legislation that will allow our Lumbee students to walk across the stage with dignity and not in fear of a school administrator or a school system discriminating against them for their culture,” John Lowery said. “Many states with high Native populations have passed similar legislation and I’m happy to see North Carolina doing the same.”

Feathers are culturally significant to American Indian communities. With 1,000 American Indian students graduating from North Carolina schools each year, the state has one of the largest student populations in the country.

State Sen. Danny Earl Britt Jr. (R-Robeson) authored the Senate version of the bill.

“Being gifted a feather, whether it is an Eagle or Hawk feather, is a huge honor in American Indian communities and our students look forward to being gifted a feather for graduation,” Senator Britt ssid. “With this law they can wear their feather with pride as they cross the stage.”

The American Indians Graduating with Honors Act is Rep. Lowery’s first piece of legislation to become law.

He has had several other bills pass the House that he hopes to become law before session ends in 2024.

“As a new member, there is a learning curve to understanding the process to get bills through the General Assembly and for me to have my first bill signed into law within my first 141 days is an achievement,” Lowery said. “I credit our Robeson County delegation of Rep. Brenden Jones and Sen. Danny Britt and the entire leadership team for helping me be a successful representative for the people of Robeson County.”