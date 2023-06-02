Outgoing Lumberton FFA Chapter Sentinel Micah Locklear hangs up his coat during the Lumberton FFA Chapter’s 23rd Annual FFA Awards Banquet on May 25. The ceremony represented the end of a high school senior’s journey within the high school’s chapter.

Lumberton FFA Chapter members share a heartfelt embrace during the chapter’s awards banquet on May 25. During the banquet, new officers were installed and graduating seniors participated in ceremony of hanging up their coats to signify the closing of their journey within the high school chapter.

Lumberton FFA Chapter’s outgoing President Kamryn McInnis speaks during the Lumberton FFA Chapter’s 23rd Annual FFA Awards Banquet on May 25. McInnis earned the Outstanding Senior Award, Member of the Year Award and the Danny Kinlaw Award for her participation and success within the chapter. New officers were installed at the ceremony.

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton FFA Chapter held its 23rd Annual FFA Awards Banquet on May 25 at the Southeastern Agricultural Center with 332 members, guests and sponsors in attendance.

The purpose of the banquet was to showcase and highlight members accomplishments from the 2022 – 2023 school year. Belle Merlo, NC FFA State Vice President, delivered the keynote message and attendees enjoyed a meal catered by 5 Guys and a Girl Catering.

“I am so proud of the accomplishments of not only the students in our program but the chapter as a whole. Our students completed the National Chapter Award Application and will be recognized at the NC FFA State Convention in June as one of the Top Three Chapters in the state,” said Candace Grimsley, an adviser for the LHS FFA chapter.

The banquet was organized and planned by students in the Advanced Ag Studies Course.

Recognitions and achievements

During the event, 37 members earned the Greenhand degree.

“The Greenhand FFA Degree is awarded to ninth grade or older members who learn about the FFA history, mission, creed and emblem and make plans for an SAE,” according to the National FFA Organization.

Nellie Jackson was the recipient of the Star Greenhand Award.

In addition, 21 members earned the Chapter Degree. The Chapter Degree is “awarded to members in 10th grade or higher who are involved in chapter activities and community service and complete the minimum hours of instruction and SAE project growth,” according to National FFA Organization. Allie Hendren was awarded the Star Chapter Award.

Eleven FFA members were recognized for earning the Old North State Degree, the highest degree from the State Association, and will be awarded their degree at the NC FFA State Convention in June.

Six members were recognized for earning the highest degree attainable at the national level, the American FFA Degree, and will be awarded the degree at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana in October.

During the awards banquet, 79 FFA members were recognized for their participation in the Lumberton FFA Chapter throughout the year. Members competed in federation, regional, state and national Career Development Events and attended camps and conferences around North Carolina and Washington, D.C.

Ivey Nolley was the recipient of the Phyllis K Pate Ag Production Award for her dedication and hard work on the Hubert Kinlaw Research Farm.

Emily Mcdaniel was the DEKALB Award recipient for her tireless efforts and work within the Lumberton FFA Chapter.

Kamryn McInnis earned the Outstanding Senior Award, Member of the Year Award and the Danny Kinlaw Award for her participation and success within the chapter.

New chapter officers installed

The new 2023-2024 Chapter Officer Team was installed at the end of the night.

Brittyn Stubbs was elected as the Sentinel. Laiken Wilcox was elected as the Reporter. Liliana Galicia was elected as the Treasurer. Anna Beth Cox was elected as the Secretary. Gavin Merlo was elected as the Vice President. The 2023-2024 Chapter President is Allie Hendren.

This team will lead the Lumberton FFA Chapter and will work together this summer to plan the Program of Activities for next school year.

“The newly elected officer team definitely has some big shoes to fill but I am excited to watch them grow and lead the Lumberton FFA Chapter next school year,” Grimsley said.

Upcoming activities

The Lumberton FFA Chapter will be traveling to Raleigh during the last week of June with 36 FFA members to compete in eight Career Development Events and to be recognized for accomplishments from the year.