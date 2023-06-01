DUBLIN — At the regularly scheduled meeting for the Bladen Community College Board of Trustees on Tuesday evening, three Bladen Community College employees were recognized for their excellent service.

Annually, Bladen Community College honors its employees by submitting nominations to recognize their outstanding contributions. Recipients are selected by a committee of representatives made of both faculty and staff.

This year’s committee had difficult decisions to make as there was an exceptional number of nominees for each award category. The following representatives for 2023 were chosen as follows:

Crystal Dowd, Director of Recruitment and Community Engagement was named the Staff Member of the Year.

The Excellence in Teaching Award for a full-time faculty member was presented to Electrical & Electronics Faculty, Kenneth Oxendine.

The President’s Award, representing exemplary performance and embodiment of the college’s mission, was presented to Raymond Watson, Director of Facilities.

“It’s great to have so many of our employees nominated by their peers and our students and honored for their commitment to excellence”, said BCC President, Dr. Amanda Lee.

All of these Bladen Community College employee award winners embody “Student Centered, Future Focused” and work to make the college a better place to learn and work.

Bladen Community College has multiple job openings, so if you are interested in joining the Bladen Community College family as an employee, contact Tiina Mundy, Director of Human Resources, at 910.879.5556 or email her at [email protected].