LUMBERTON — On Tuesday both individuals who were wanted on outstanding warrants for the May 8 shootings in the Tanglewood Community turned themselves in to law enforcement, according to a statement from the Lumberton Police Department.

Jermaine Randell Spivey Jr, 20, of Bladenboro turned himself in to officers of the Red Springs Police Department.

Seven Prince Pitchford, 21, of Lumberton turned himself in to officers of the Lumberton Police Department.

Both individuals were confined to the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1 million bond, according to Lumberton Police.

During the investigation, it was discovered that a resident of the Tanglewood Community came out of his home and fired a gun at individuals involved in the initial shooting, police said.

Police said David Jeremy Epps, 26, of Lumberton, was wanted in connection to a breaking-and-entering incident that took place in New Hanover County. Police said Epps was also wanted in connection to a probation violation out of Robeson County.

As a result, Epps was taken into custody and charged with two counts of Possession Of Firearm By Felon, one count of Possession Of Stolen Firearm, Discharge Firearm In City Limits, Probation Violation, and misdemeanor Breaking And Entering, according to a prepared statement released to The Robesonian.

Epps was confined to the Robeson County Detention Center under a $66,000. bond.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional arrest and charges are expected, police stated.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Ed Strickland at 910-671-3845.