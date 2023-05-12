In this photo from Lumberton High School’s 2022 graduation, Avery Kemp, Student Government Association president, addresses graduates. Schools around the region are preparing for graduating the Class of 2023. Most events will tak place on June 16.

The Public Schools of Robeson County released today a graduation schedule for its high schools.

PSRC Early College High School will hold its graduation ceremony on May 26 at 10 a.m. in the A.D. Lewis Auditorium at Robeson Community College.

Traditional high schools within the district will hold graduation ceremonies on June 16.

Fairmont High School will hold its graduation ceremony in the school’s gymnasium at 9 a.m.

Lumberton Senior High School’s ceremony will take place in the school’s gymnasium at 9 a.m.

Purnell Swett High School’s ceremony will be held in the school’s gymnasium at 9 a.m.

St. Pauls High School’s graduation ceremony will be held at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Givens Performing Arts Center at 9 a.m.

Red Springs High School’s ceremony will be held in the school’s gymnasium at 10 a.m.

