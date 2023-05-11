Dr. Glenn Rodney “Rod” Nantz

Dr. Glenn Rodney “Rod” Nantz, 89, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 8, 2023. Rod was born in Mooresville, NC on February 16, 1934 to the late Glenn & Virginia Nantz. He attended Catawba College on a football scholarship, where he met the love of his life, Sally McArthur Nantz. He then attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Dentistry. Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force stationed in Fort Worth, TX.

In 1963, Rod and Sally moved to Lumberton, NC where he began his dental career, proudly and unselfishly serving his community until his retirement in 2008. He helped organize the Coastal Carolina Conservation (CCA) Chapter of Lumberton and helped form the Lumberton Racquet and Swim Club. He was also a past president of the Lumberton Jaycees, served on several boards including Southern National Bank (now Truist), City of Lumberton Recreation Commission, Robeson County Board of Health, Lumberton Planning Board, and Lumberton-Robeson County Chamber of Commerce. He was a faithful, dedicated member of First Presbyterian Church of Lumberton, serving in numerous leadership roles, including Elder Emeritus.

Rod was happiest serving the Lord and enjoyed woodworking, golf, fishing, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Gwendolyn Nantz Cox.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of almost 70 years, Sally; his daughters, Jane Nantz Fowler (Jay) of Efland, NC and Renee Nantz Carroll of Lumberton, NC; his son, Glenn M. Nantz (Cherie) of Lumberton, NC; his grandchildren: Tripp Carroll (Sarah) of New Bern, NC, Jessica Fowler Cush (John) of Raleigh, NC, Katherine Carroll Elich (LC) of Tuckerton, NJ, and Rodney Nantz and William Nantz, both of Lumberton, NC; his great-grandchildren: Daniel Carroll, Elizabeth Elich, Lee Elich, Dalon Carroll, and McKenzie Cush; and his sister, Geraldine Nantz Ballard of Melbourne, FL.

The family would like to thank his special caregivers: Rosemary Oxendine, Karen Lamb, and Michelle Woodell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 710, Lumberton, NC 28359.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

