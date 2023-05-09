MAXTON — The artwork of a Purnell Swett High School student will soon grace the shirts of graduates who attend Project Graduation in June.

Jadyn Chavis’ design won the Project Graduation T-shirt Design Contest. Her design will be printed on Project Graduation shirts for seniors this year.

Project Graduation, set to take place on June 16, is a celebratory event that will include a safe and fun-filled atmosphere where students can celebrate their graduation.

To sign up for Project Graduation, Public Schools of Robeson County high school seniors should contact their high school’s Project Graduation coordinator.

Jessica Sealey is the chief communications officer at the Public Schools of Robeson County.