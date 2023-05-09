LUMBERTON — The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook late Monday for Robeson County and the surrounding area ahead of thunderstorms expected to move through the area on Tuesday (today).

“This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina,” according to a prepared statement provided to local media outlets. “Thunderstorms on Tuesday may bring the potential for damaging wind gusts or large hail.”

Tuesday’s high temperature is expected to be in the high 90s with the overnight low in the high 50s, forecasters said.

Trailing possible stormy weather on Tuesday, is a forecast of mostly clear days and nights through the end of the week. Highs are expected to be in the high 80s and lows around 60 degrees.