Rocky is a labrador retriever and dachshund mix looking for a permanent home. He is described as “friendly” and “playful,” and has been neutered and is up-to-date on all necessary vaccines. Rocky’s adoption fee is $250. Anyone interested in adopting Rocky, or wanting more information, can contact Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue of N.C. Inc. by phone at 910-740-6843 or via email at [email protected]
Lumberton
clear sky
72.1 ° F
76.9 °
71.6 °
40 %
1.6mph
0 %
Fri
73 °
Sat
77 °
Sun
74 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
81 °