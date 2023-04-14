LUMBERTON — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning through Friday evening and possibly longer depending on conditions.

A Flood Warning means flooding is taking place.

Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast on the Lumber River Near Lumberton.

At 15 feet, flood waters will affect yards in the Pines area, Coxs Pond area and along River Road. Additional residential property will be affected between the Pepsi plant and the river on the east At 7 a.m. Friday, the river measured at 13.8 feet and was expected to crest of 14.2 feet by Saturday evening. Flood stage is 13 feet, according to National Weather Service forecasters in Wilmington.

