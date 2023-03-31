LUMBERTON — There is no explanation for the holiday April Fool’s Day. This is not a joke.

Welcome to the April Fool’s Day installment of the Small Holidays series, where the lesser holidays get greater attention.

As an NPR article on the holiday explained, April Fool’s Day doesn’t seem to have a particular origin, no single ancient and venerable custom modern celebrants can point to when asked why they are acting ridiculous.

There are speculations, some previously published in earlier editions of The Robesonian, but no smoking guns, nor flashing signs indicating a reason people the world over have reserved the first day of April for otherwise unacceptable fits of jocularity.

The Encyclopedia Britannica article on the holiday suggests a possible primordial inspiration the Roman festival Hilaria, in brief a festival of merriment.

Another Britannica explanation involves Charles IX decreeing the new year would begin on Jan. 1 instead of Easter, as had previously been the custom, making people who continued to observe the new year in April, fools.

The earliest mention of April Fool’s Day in a Robesonian article on April 7, 1905 rendered the holiday as “April fool day.”

According to an article published in the April 4, 1974 Robesonian, April Fool’s Day was marked by the alleged prank of windows being shot out, presumably by gunshots.

A illustrated trivia article printed in the March 28, 1976 Robesonian claims “Many people believe April Fools’ Day,” rendered with the apostrophe after the s, “started over 400 years ago in France,” possibly indicating their support for the Charles IX theory.