LUMBERTON — UNC Health Southeastern has implemented a new mask policy, effective Monday.

The policy requires masks to be worn by any individual who has respiratory symptoms and by patients and visitors in the Emergency Department Lobby, according to information released by UNC Health Southeastern’s spokesperson.

In all other areas, masks will be encouraged but not required.

“While we are no longer requiring our teammates to wear masks in cases where there are no respiratory symptoms, we will always respect the wishes of our patients and wear a mask in their presence if they request that we do so,” said UNC Health Southeastern President/CEO Chris Ellington. “We see this as a step beyond COVID and toward a model of patient and teammate preference. We certainly support anyone’s personal decision to wear a mask at any time.”

The Centers for Disease Control recommends the wearing of masks indoors when community transmission is high. According to the March 23 CDC update, the community level of COVID-19 transmission in Robeson County is low. UNC Health Southeastern is monitoring these rates on a weekly basis to ensure proper safety measures are in place.