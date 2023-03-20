LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College welcomed many 9-1-1 telecommunicators to its campus recently for the NENA Center Manager Certification Program Conference.

NENA, which stands for National Emergency Number Association, offered the 40-hour Center Manager Certification Program to newly promoted and aspiring Public Safety Answering Points and 9-1-1 authority managers and supervisors. The CMCP strengthens core competencies required in emergency communications center management.

“This was a huge 9-1-1 telecommunicator event,” said Kenny Locklear, RCC’s director of EMS Education. “We were so excited to offer this opportunity on our campus to those answering 9-1-1 calls, providing critical support, and who provide vital emergency communications that help to save lives day in and day out during the most urgent situations.”

Participants covered various topics in the emergency communication realm, including PSAP consolidation, legal issues in 9-1-1 centers, training and quality assurance, media relations, industry best practices, 9-1-1 systems technology and security, and more using a curriculum built by current and former 9-1-1 center managers with decades of combined supervisory and training experience.

Organizers of the event say the program provided those attending with the knowledge and skills necessary to “immediately and drastically” improve on-the-job performance and enhance the everyday operation of the agency’s operations.

Cheryl Hemric is the Public Information officer for Robeson Community College. She can be reached at [email protected]